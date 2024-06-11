Delhi metro partners with Amazon miniTV for an unconventional Jamnapaar marketing strategy

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently released its aspirational drama Jamnapaar which has taken the OTT space by storm and has swiftly ascended the ranks to claim a spot among the top 5 most-viewed shows of the week as per industry trends. The series has garnered immense love and praise from viewers, solidifying its place as a bona fide fan favorite. Building on the momentum, Amazon miniTV implemented a variety of innovative campaigns aimed at amplifying engagement, raising awareness, and driving viewership. In a quintessential engagement, the service took over the metro stations across Delhi with joyous messages that brought a smile to passengers as they resonated with the quirky voice overs which helped develop a deeper connection between the audience and the show.

Delhi Metro saw a surge in unique and humorous reels following Amazon miniTV’s takeover. Commuters enjoyed special station announcements, adding a fun twist to their daily journeys. From ‘Agla station Kashmiri Gate, line change karte karte cardio karne yaha utre’ and ‘Agla station Janpath, bahiya theek theek lagao sunne ke liye yahan utre’ to ‘Agla station Moolchand, fitness lovers garma garam parathe khane yahan utre’, each announcement ended with ‘Aur Dilli ke asli rang dekhne ke liye watch Jamnapaar on Amazon miniTV for free’. By celebrating these beloved aspects of Delhi, the campaign resonated with the local commuters on a personal level while encouraging them to watch Jamnapaar on Amazon miniTV for free. The reels of these announcements quickly gained traction, going viral on social media with an engagement of more than 10Mn while portraying Delhi’s rich culture and vibrant life, inviting viewers to explore the city through the lens of the show. A lot of these pages were seen sharing the quirky videos that drove WOM for the show via this integration.

Aruna Daryanani, Director and Business Head, Amazon miniTV, shared, “We are thrilled with the immensely positive response from audiences of Jamnapaar and how they have related to the story. The metro station campaign is our attempt to innovatively build awareness about the show and amplify the message with the residents of Delhi. As we continue to expand our content offerings on Amazon miniTV, we remain committed to continuing to bring impactful and diverse stories for our viewers across India.”

Exploring the complexities of navigating societal expectations with an authentic portrayal of life in Delhi, Jamnapaar is now streaming exclusively on Amazon miniTV for free within Amazon’s shopping app, on Prime Video, Fire TV, Smart TVs, or download the app from Play Store.