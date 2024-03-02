Full Winner List: TRENDS presents Bengal’s Most Stylish Awards

IWMBuzz Media Network proudly announces its much-awaited debut edition of TRENDS presents Bengal’s Most Stylish Awards, an event dedicated to celebrating the epitome of style and glamour in the Bengali entertainment industry. Following the resounding success of its previous ventures, such as The Digital and OTT Awards, Gaming Awards, and India Web Fest, IWMBuzz honoured and recognized the trendsetters and fashion icons of Bengal. TRENDS presents Bengal’s Most Stylish took place at the elegant Fairfield by Marriott in New Town, Kolkata, on February 29th. The event was a roaring success; we bring you the full winner list:
TRENDS Stylish Icon Of The Year (Male)
Prosenjit Chatterjee
TRENDS Stylish Icon Of The Year (Female)
Rituparna Sengupta
Stylish Director Of The Year
Raja Chanda
Stylish Personality Of The Year (Male)
Abir Chatterjee
Stylish Personality Of The Year (Female)
Priyanka Sarkar
THREADS Most Stylish Influencer (Male)
Sujoyneel Bandyopadhyay
THREADS Most Stylish Influencer (Female)
Susmita Chatterjee
WATCHO Rising Style Icon (Male)
Saurav Das
WATCHO Rising Style Icon (Female)
Koushani Mukherjee
KDM Stylish Music Personality
Rupam Islam
KDM Stylish Music Personality (Female)
Iman Chakraborty
Hunk Of The Year
Tota Roy Choudhury
TRENDS Designer Of The Year
Abhishek Dutta
Most Stylish Anchor
Moupia Nandy
Fashion Trailblazer Of The Year (Male)
Jisshu Sengupta
Fashion Trailblazer Of The Year (Female)
Ishaa Saha
Fashion Trendsetter Of The Year
Puja Banerjee
Power Couple Of The Year
Nussrat Jahan and Yash Daasguptaa
Dynamic Director Of The Year
Srijit Mukherji
Most Stylish Television Star (Male):
Neel Bhattacharya
Most Stylish Television Star (Female)
Trina Saha
Stylish Breakthrough Star (Male)
Ankush Hazra
Stylish Breakthrough Star (Female)
Srabanti Chatterjee
Most Stylish Personality
Subhashree Ganguly
Diva Of The Year
Rukmini Maitra
PC Chandra Jewellers Stylish Glam Star
Paoli Dam
Fashion Hotstepper
Sandipta Sen
Fashion Fresh Face Of The Year
Ushasi Ray
Model Of The Year (Female)
Meghna Bose
Model Of The Year (Male)
Kutubuddin Shaikh
Pride Of Bengal
Ram Kamal Mukherjee
Trendsetter Of The Year
Paayel Sarkar
Stylish Producer Of The Year
Mahendra Soni & Shrikant Mohta
Bengal’s Most Stylish is presented by TRENDS, powered by Watcho and KDM. Associate partners include Carrera, ZEE 24 Ghanta, PC Chandra Jewellers and Nett Value Media. Social Media partner Instagram and Threads. Other partners include: Hospitality Partner: Fairfield by Marriott, Radio Partner: 91.9 Friends FM, Branding Partner: Advise, Support Partner: WhiteApple, PR Partner: 7 Dreamz, Red Carpet Partner: Tollywood Online.
An Initiative By IWMBuzz Live.