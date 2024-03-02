Full Winner List: TRENDS presents Bengal’s Most Stylish Awards

IWMBuzz Media Network proudly announces its much-awaited debut edition of TRENDS presents Bengal’s Most Stylish Awards, an event dedicated to celebrating the epitome of style and glamour in the Bengali entertainment industry. Following the resounding success of its previous ventures, such as The Digital and OTT Awards, Gaming Awards, and India Web Fest, IWMBuzz honoured and recognized the trendsetters and fashion icons of Bengal. TRENDS presents Bengal’s Most Stylish took place at the elegant Fairfield by Marriott in New Town, Kolkata, on February 29th. The event was a roaring success; we bring you the full winner list:

TRENDS Stylish Icon Of The Year (Male)

Prosenjit Chatterjee

TRENDS Stylish Icon Of The Year (Female)

Rituparna Sengupta

Stylish Director Of The Year

Raja Chanda

Stylish Personality Of The Year (Male)

Abir Chatterjee

Stylish Personality Of The Year (Female)

Priyanka Sarkar

THREADS Most Stylish Influencer (Male)

Sujoyneel Bandyopadhyay

THREADS Most Stylish Influencer (Female)

Susmita Chatterjee

WATCHO Rising Style Icon (Male)

Saurav Das

WATCHO Rising Style Icon (Female)

Koushani Mukherjee

KDM Stylish Music Personality

Rupam Islam

KDM Stylish Music Personality (Female)

Iman Chakraborty

Hunk Of The Year

Tota Roy Choudhury

TRENDS Designer Of The Year

Abhishek Dutta

Most Stylish Anchor

Moupia Nandy

Fashion Trailblazer Of The Year (Male)

Jisshu Sengupta

Fashion Trailblazer Of The Year (Female)

Ishaa Saha

Fashion Trendsetter Of The Year

Puja Banerjee

Power Couple Of The Year

Nussrat Jahan and Yash Daasguptaa

Dynamic Director Of The Year

Srijit Mukherji

Most Stylish Television Star (Male):

Neel Bhattacharya

Most Stylish Television Star (Female)

Trina Saha

Stylish Breakthrough Star (Male)

Ankush Hazra

Stylish Breakthrough Star (Female)

Srabanti Chatterjee

Most Stylish Personality

Subhashree Ganguly

Diva Of The Year

Rukmini Maitra

PC Chandra Jewellers Stylish Glam Star

Paoli Dam

Fashion Hotstepper

Sandipta Sen

Fashion Fresh Face Of The Year

Ushasi Ray

Model Of The Year (Female)

Meghna Bose

Model Of The Year (Male)

Kutubuddin Shaikh

Pride Of Bengal

Ram Kamal Mukherjee

Trendsetter Of The Year

Paayel Sarkar

Stylish Producer Of The Year

Mahendra Soni & Shrikant Mohta

Bengal’s Most Stylish is presented by TRENDS, powered by Watcho and KDM. Associate partners include Carrera, ZEE 24 Ghanta, PC Chandra Jewellers and Nett Value Media. Social Media partner Instagram and Threads. Other partners include: Hospitality Partner: Fairfield by Marriott, Radio Partner: 91.9 Friends FM, Branding Partner: Advise, Support Partner: WhiteApple, PR Partner: 7 Dreamz, Red Carpet Partner: Tollywood Online.

An Initiative By IWMBuzz Live.