Renowned media industry leader Jay Pandya, known for his influential role in cinematic storytelling, has officially launched his new production company, Blank Slate Films. Marking this exciting new chapter, Blank Slate Films debuts with the highly anticipated Malayalam anthology project, Manorathangal.

Manorathangal is an ambitious anthology based on nine captivating short stories by the acclaimed M. T. Vasudevan Nair. Presented by Saregama (Yoodlee Films) and supported by Kamal Haasan, this inaugural project for Blank Slate Films features an illustrious ensemble cast including Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahad Fazil, Biju Menon, Nedumudi Venu, Siddique, Indrajith Sukumaran, Asif Ali, Mamukkoya, Vineeth, Indrans, Aparna Balamurali, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Ann Augustine. The film is now available for streaming on ZEE5.

Jay Pandya, whose career spans over two decades, has seamlessly transitioned from being a distinguished media executive to a visionary producer. Reflecting on his new role, Pandya shared, “As a Producer and Storyteller, my goal is to transcend traditional content creation. I aspire to build immersive worlds, develop compelling characters, and bring stories to life in ways that deeply resonate with audiences. My mission is to blend creativity with strategic insight to craft narratives that leave a lasting impact.”

Commenting further on Manorathangal, Pandya added, “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be part of such a prestigious project. It has been a dream to bring M. T. Vasudevan Nair’s remarkable stories to the screen, especially with a cast and crew of this caliber. Working alongside legendary directors like Priyadarshan and Santosh Sivan is truly an honor. This project stands as a testament to our commitment to storytelling excellence.”

Before founding Blank Slate Films, Jay Pandya served as the Head of Content Acquisition & Original Films at ZEE5 and as the CEO of Legend Studios, where he played a pivotal role in developing significant projects such as ATAL and Veer Savarkar. His diverse portfolio also includes the production of three acclaimed music videos available on leading platforms.

With Blank Slate Films, Jay Pandya is set to continue his legacy of delivering content-driven stories that resonate with today’s audiences, marking a new era in his illustrious career.