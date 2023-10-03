Digital | Releases

Jio Studios & Reliance Entertainment present "Paan Parda Zarda," a web series on illegal opium smuggling in Central India

Led by ace directors Gurmmeet Singh & Shilpi Dasgupta along with powerhouse of creative talent Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Suparn S Varma, Hussain Dalal, Abbas Dalal, Radhika Anand & Vibha Singh

03 Oct,2023
Stellar OTT ensemble takes center stage: Mona Singh, Tanvi Azmi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Tanya Maniktala, Sushant Singh, Rajesh Tailang & Manu Rishi in lead roles

Mumbai, 3rd October 2023: Jio Studios unites exceptional creative minds with the launch of their high-octane gangster drama Paan Parda Zarda that went on floor on 27th September. Conceptualized and produced in association with Reliance Entertainment and Dreamer and Doers Co, the web series will see a powerhouse of creative forces coming together including ace directors Gurmmeet Singh (Mirzapur and Inside Edge) & Shilpi Dasgupta along with Mrighdeep Singh Lamba (Fukrey franchise), Suparn S Varma (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hain, Family Man and Rana Naidu) and talented writer duo Hussain Dalal & Abbas Dalal (Bambai Meri Jaan, Farzi, Brahmastra), Radhika Anand & Vibha Singh.

The ensemble for Paan Panda Zarda boasts an impressive lineup of talent featuring Mona Singh, Tanvi Azmi, Tanya Maniktala, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sushant Singh, Rajesh Tailang and Manu Rishi. The grand-scale series will unfold against the backdrop of illustrious locations in Central India.

Showrunner and co-director of the series Gurmmeet Singh says “We are excited about starting a brand-new journey with Paan Parda Zarda in collaboration with Jio Studios. The series has a unique colour and texture, it is page turning entertainment with elements of love story, action, family drama set against the backdrop of illegal opium smuggling in Central India. Developed from an original story created by Showrunner and Co-Director Shilpi Dasgupta, the interwoven relationships are the key to this series, nuanced by a fantastic writing room. We cannot wait to start filming with our phenomenally talented cast and crew”

Showrunner Mrighdeep Singh Lamba says, “Paan Parda Zarda is a labour of love that has been created after years of research and writing prep. The audience will relish watching the story unfold in a previously unexplored milieu. This is a beautiful moment for Gurmmeet Singh, Shilpi Dasgupta and myself as it has been a long standing dream to take this story to the audience”

Writer, Suparn S Varma says, “Creating the romantic and violent world of Paan Parda Zarda was liberating. Our imagination gave wings to characters and situations which break the usual cinematic norm. The series also gave me the opportunity to collaborate with old friends and new which was an added advantage, making the process deeply satisfying.”

Paan Parda Zarda is a thrilling gangster drama series set against the backdrop of illegal opium smuggling in Central India. A compelling story where battle lines are drawn between family and loved ones and allegiances are switched, the series promises to be a powerful entertainer.

