More than 50% of Hindustan Times Readers Looking to Buy a Car this Festive Season, says latest report

In the research, Aroscop & Toluna analyzed consumers’ brand preferences and thefactors influencing their shopping choices across various categories, considering theirbudgets. The insights gathered from this study offer businesses a valuable resource tonavigate the dynamic landscape of Indian consumer preferences, particularly during thefestive season.

A whooping 50% of Hindustan Times print readers & digital visitors and LiveMint visitorsintend to buy a car this festive season, with more than 45% of Hindustan Times digitalvisitors and LiveMint visitors aiming to buy an SUV in the next six months. 36% ofHindustan Times print readers own an SUV.

The two-wheeler segment is revving up as well with more than 40% of Hindustan Timesprint readers, LiveHindustan and LiveMint visitors planning to buy a two-wheeler thisfestive season.

With an array of new smartphones hitting the market, Indian consumers are spoilt forchoice; more than 40% of readers across Hindustan Times print and digital, LiveMint &LiveHindustan intend to buy a smartphone this festive season, with many planning toallocate a substantial budget of over Rs. 50,000. This is closely followed by a strongpurchase intent for upgrading personal gadgets like laptops, smartwatches, as well asupgrading their homes by using smart home devices such as TV, audio accessories andlastly the ever-green gaming consoles.

Talk about living the luxury life! More than 40% of Hindustan Times print and digitalreaders already own luxury goods, such as perfumes, watches, bags, apparel andelectronics, while more than 50% of LiveMint visitors proudly own a slice of luxury.Festive shopping is not just limited to buying assets like cars and gadgets but alsodrives Indians to consider long term investments like real estate and gold. At least42% of Hindustan Times print readers & digital visitors are planning to invest in realestate, whereas a third of LiveHindustan visitors plan to invest in real estate thisfestive season with significant budgets allocated for the same. Almost half ofHindustan Times print readers intend to buy jewelry in the next 6 months, and awhopping 87% of them plan on buying gold jewelry.

HT Media’s recent study on Indian consumer sentiment for the festive season presents apositive outlook for businesses nationwide. Collaborating with HT Media offers brands acompetitive edge, given its extensive portfolio spanning print, digital, and radioplatforms, allowing them to reach a vast network of 225 million Indians. Additionally,through HT One Audience, brands can effectively target users who have expressed aclear intent to make festive purchases. HT Media offers a wide range of partnershipopportunities, including video, display ads, branded content, and event-basedcollaborations, enabling brands to craft tailored messages in the right format for theright audience, ultimately enhancing their brand performance metrics.

About Toluna

Toluna is a leading global consumer intelligence platform that leverages insights frommillions of consumers worldwide. Operating in over 70 markets and with access to 40.1million global consumer respondents, Toluna engages with 3.2 million consumers inIndia, adding 35,000 new members daily, and serves businesses across various industries.

About Aroscop

Aroscop, a data-driven marketing and advertising solution in 12 countries, handles 4billion daily ad requests. Their Ask1 platform is equipped with 400+ pre-built segments,and can launch nationwide studies in 48 hours, supporting 10+ languages for authenticresponses, uncovering consumer needs, aspirations, and market perceptions.