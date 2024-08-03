OTT Rising Star Shaan Groverr to Star in ‘Dus June Kii Raat’ alongside Tusshar Kapoor

The wait is over for fans of Shaan Groverr as the rising star gears up for his latest role in the web series ‘Dus June Kii Raat’. Set to premiere on August 4 on Jio Cinema, this series promises to be a fun and light-hearted ride, with Shaan’s performance being one of the major highlights.

The official handle of JioCinema announced the arrival of his character in the web series with the following caption, “Milye Battu se, urf Panauti ke gale ki taveez! 🧿” The announcement has already created a buzz, with fans eagerly anticipating the show’s release.

Shaan Groverr’s character, Battu, stands out as Panauti’s charismatic and trendy cousin. The glimpse of Shaan’s character looks promising, and we can’t wait to see his performance in the series. While we already know that he is going to exceed expectations with his performance, the sneak peeks suggest a vibrant and engaging portrayal.

In ‘Dus June Kii Raat’, viewers can expect a memorable and entertaining experience, thanks to Shaan Groverr’s standout role and the series’ lively storyline. The combination of humor, drama, and relatable characters is set to captivate audiences, making it a must-watch on Jio Cinema.

Shaan Groverr has been steadily making a name for himself in the OTT space, and his role in ‘Dus June Kii Raat’ is poised to elevate his career further. With each project, he continues to showcase his versatility and talent, winning over both critics and fans alike.

As the premiere of ‘Dus June Kii Raat’ approaches, the excitement surrounding Shaan Groverr’s performance grows. Mark your calendars for August 4, and get ready to embark on an entertaining journey with Battu and the rest of the cast in this highly anticipated web series.