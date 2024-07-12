Prime Video India and Excel Media and Entertainment have commenced development of the fourth season of Mirzapur

MUMBAI, India – July 12, 2024 – Following the remarkable success of its previous seasons, the much-loved series Mirzapur breaks new ground with its third season as both a local and global success. The raw, gritty and intense crime drama has become the most-watched show on its launch weekend in the history of Prime Video in India. Transcending geographies, the show has also scaled a global milestone as it trended in the ‘Top 10’ titles’ list in over 85 countries worldwide on the launch weekend including India, U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, UAE, Singapore and Malaysia among others. Buoyed by the success of Season 3 of Mirzapur, Prime Video is also developing Season 4 of the show.

The third chapter of the fan-favourite franchise has been applauded by viewers in India and beyond for its edgy narration, top-notch cinematography, high-production values and genre-defining performances. The series was streamed by viewers on Prime Video in over 180 countries and across 98% of pin codes in India on its launch weekend.

Reflecting on the milestone, Nikhil Madhok, Head of India Originals, Prime Video, said, “It’s a hat-trick! The third season of the incredibly popular Mirzapur franchise has become the most-watched show on Prime Video India on its launch weekend, breaking all previous records, including those set by Season 2! This success highlights the strong connection that audiences have with the show’s relatable characters, making it a significant part of popular culture and everyday conversation.”

Madhok added “We are thrilled to share this tremendous achievement with the fans who have made this franchise so iconic and beloved. This success would not have been possible without our steadfast collaboration with Excel Media and Entertainment and the tireless efforts of the cast and crew. Seeing the massive fanbase grow is humbling and exciting, and here at Prime Video we are committed to continuing to push the boundaries of storytelling.”

Ritesh Sidhwani, Producer, Excel Media and Entertainment, added, “I am thrilled by the overwhelming response from the audiences, who have helped us grow strength to strength with each season. It’s their continued love and support, right from the first season, that has made our show a global sensation. This historic success is a result of the hard work, dedication, and commitment of our entire team, who went to great lengths to bring this season to life on screen. As we draw the curtains on yet another exhilarating season, we remain committed to bringing even more thrilling and engaging content to our loyal audiences.”

Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, Mirzapur Season 3 is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer. This season boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik and Manu Rishi Chadha. The ten-episode series is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.