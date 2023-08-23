Prime Video Sets Premiere Date and Releases First-Look Images for Season Three of Fan-Favorite Comedy Upload

Today, Prime Video announced that Season Three of the sci-fi comedy series Upload will premiere Friday, October 20 on Prime Video, with the official first-look images out now. The third season will consist of eight episodes, with two episodes premiering every week exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. On October 20, Upload Season Three will be part of the savings, convenience, and entertainment that Prime members enjoy in a single membership.

Upload is a sci-fi comedy series from Emmy-winning writer Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation, King of the Hill), set in a technologically advanced future where holographic phones, self-driving vehicles, AI assistance, and 3D food printers are the norm. And, forget about dying – instead, you’ll be “uploaded” to a virtual reality afterlife, and enjoy all the comforts of a world-class resort. Provided you can afford it.

In Upload Season Three, we pick back up with Nora and freshly downloaded Nathan as they navigate their relationship, while racing to stop the mysterious conspiracy that threatens to destroy millions of lives. Can they shut down Freeyond, and finally have a real life together? Or is it just a matter of time until Nathan’s head explodes? Meanwhile, in Lakeview, a backup copy of Nathan has been activated and Ingrid’s not about to let this second chance at love slip away. Back in the real world, Aleesha rises through the ranks of Horizen by managing AI education, and falls into a new romantic relationship. And Luke, all alone in Lakeview, is forced to come up with the funds to pay for his stay in paradise, driving him to work in The Grey Zone.

The series was created by Greg Daniels, who also serves as executive producer along with Howard Klein.

Series stars: Robbie Amell as Nathan, Andy Allo as Nora, Kevin Bigley as Luke, Allegra Edwards as Ingrid, Zainab Johnson as Aleesha, and Owen Daniels as A.I. Guy.