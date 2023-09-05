Digital | Releases

For Teacher's Day, Vikrant Massey shares the 5 most influential teachers in his life, including a Hindi professor, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, his mom, and Rahul Dravid.

Vikrant Massey is regarded as one of the finest actors in India. He has established himself as a symbol of quality for the audience who always seek out content featuring this remarkable artist. His journey across various platforms of entertainment has been inspiring, and he has achieved success on his own. On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, Vikrant opened up about the individuals who have played a significant role in his journey and have taught him valuable lessons that have had a profound impact on his life.

When asked about the 5 teachers in his life, who have had most impact on him, the Haseen Dillruba star lists down, “5 Teachers that have had an impact on me have to be:

1. D.N Singh Sir (My Hindi language professor) – Taught me the virtue of discipline. Always taught us that discipline is destiny.

2. Vidhu Vinod Chopra – To be fearless and honest. To back myself despite pressures and intimidation. To trust my inner voice. That I’m better than validation.

3. Rev. Anil Rego (School Principal -St Anthony High School) – To go beyond “just-enough”. To not be complacent. And also the first person to push me toward performing-arts. And here I am.

4. My Mother, Meena Massey – Taught me the irony of time. To be kind and gentle. No time ever remains the same. To persist and resist at the same time.

5. Rahul Dravid (Indian Cricketer) – Words wouldn’t be enough. He taught a whole generation the virtue of being steadfast like a “wall”. True aggression does not lie in words, but actions. A true stoic. My living example of Marcus Aurelius.”

Vikrant is one of the most humble and talented actors in the industry. He has always been polite and grounded, which adds to his charm and makes him the cutest boy-next-door. However, it’s surprising to see him play scarier and grungier roles in movies like Love Hostel and Haseen Dillruba. Vikrant’s recent special appearance in Made In Heaven 2 made headlines, and his unrecognizable look in the teaser of ’12th Fail’ has made the audience go crazy. He is a consistent performer who has successfully worked across various platforms such as TV, OTT series, and films. His roles range from Balika Vadhu to Broken But Beautiful, Criminal Justice, Haseen Dillruba, Chhapaak, and many more, making him popular among a wide demographic.

Vikrant has an upcoming project called Sector 36 by Maddock, which is expected to be a dark thriller. Apart from this, he has also worked on ’12th Fail’. We are excited to see him showcase his versatility as he ventures into different genres and surprises us with his acting skills.