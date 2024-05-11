The Future of Design Event Celebrates Design in Cinema

In 2023, India’s box office surged to a record-breaking Rs 12,226 crore, marking a remarkable 15 percent growth over the previous year and surpassing the 2019 peak of Rs 10,948 crore. This milestone underscores a seismic shift in the cinematic landscape, heralding an era of unprecedented creativity and commercial success.

Design serves as the cornerstone of Indian cinema’s aesthetic and narrative depth, exemplified by timeless classics like Umrao Jaan and contemporary marvels such as Heeramandi on Netflix and blockbuster hits like Pathaan and Jawaan. In Umrao Jaan, meticulous attention to detail in costume, set design, and cinematography transports audiences to the resplendent world of 19th-century Lucknow, while Heeramandi recreated the essence of Lahore in the 1940s with their visual prowess and narrative resonance. This enduring legacy of design underscores its indispensable role in shaping the cinematic experience, captivating audiences both domestically and internationally.

Storytelling through Cinema has always been an integral part of the Future of Design conference. This year, we have with us, Siddhant Chaturvedi, an Actor and a Youth Icon. From his breakout role as MC Sher in Gully Boy to his captivating performance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, he has consistently garnered critical acclaim. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, an accomplished filmmaker and writer honed her craft in advertising before capturing hearts with her directorial debut, the delightful comedy-drama Nil Battey Sannata. Rahul Vohra, Actor, director and producer. He has acted in many seminal films such as Kama Sutra – A Tale Of Love and Monsoon Wedding, and Swades.

Sound design is central to storytelling, and Dr. Resul Pookutty’s contributions have been paramount in elevating its importance. Pookutty’s innovative approach to sound has revolutionized the auditory experience in Indian films. Dr Pookutty won the Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing, along with Richard Pryke and Ian Tapp, for Slumdog Millionaire. In addition to British cinema, he has contributed to Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Marathi and Malayalam language films. Dr Pookutty will grace the Future of Design in an especially curated session.

Ace actors —Rajat Kapoor and Vijay Varma—will also have special sessions. Rajat Kapoor is an actor, filmmaker and playwright and a three-time National Award winner, first for his 26-minute non-feature documentary, Tarana, then for his short, Hypnothesis, and after that for Raghu Romeo in Best Feature Film in Hindi section.

Vijay Varma, an alumnus of prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, is a household name credited with acclaimed performances in films such as Pink, Gully Boy and Darlings among others. Additionally, his performance across several OTT series has been applauded by critics.

Design Gurus & Corporate Honchos convene at the Future of Design Summit & Awards

This year, we focus on reimagining design. We bring together leaders who are working towards building a sustainable future, and enabling a better quality of life. In addition to focusing on design, we spotlight aspects such as climate change, mental wellbeing, and women in the workforce at the conference.

By popular demand, The Dharavi Dream Project makes a triumphant return to the Future of Design conference. For nine years, this vibrant hip-hop movement founded by Samir Bangara has thrived in Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum. Amidst the challenges of violence, substance abuse, and illiteracy that pervade Dharavi’s landscape, The Dharavi Dream Project magnifies the pulse of Hip-Hop culture for the underprivileged.

The Awards

The design awards celebrate and honour the finest prototypes and completed designs. The awards will showcase products spanning various industries, each leaving a lasting imprint on human lives and propelling them towards a sustainable future.

The day-long conference will see design thinkers from across sectors highlighting examples of design done right. In addition to talks and presentations, the audience will be invited to immerse themselves in workshops and masterclasses.

The day will close with the much-anticipated jury-led design awards. “The awards acknowledge and honour outstanding prototype and finalized designs crafted by designers, architects, innovators, and businesses. This exclusive event, curated by our team, will showcase products from various industries that significantly impact human lives and prepare them for the future.” says, Dr. Annurag Batra, Editor-in-Chief, of BW Businessworld.

Network, Ideate, and Design with Ajay Jain, Head of Global Design Strategy, Tata Motors, Prof. Pradyumna Vyas, President-elect, World Design Organization (WDO) and Former Director, National Institute of Design, Srini Srinivasan, Chairman & CEO, Lumium Design, Senator, World Design Organization (WDO), V. Sunil, Design Thinker, Brand Architect, Co-Founder, Motherland, Founding Trustee, Kochi Biennale Foundation, Lulu Raghavan, VP, APAC and MD India, Landor, Janine Wunder, Consultant Business Strategy and Awards, Germany. Former VP Awards &VP Communication & Marketing, German Design Council, Reza Kabul, President, ARK Reza Kabul Architects, Rahul Vohra, Actor, Director & Producer, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Actor & Youth Icon, Rajat Kapoor, Actor, Director & Writer, Rahul Mistri, Principal Designer, Open Atelier, Sarika Shetty, Partner, SJK Architects, Nandita Abraham, CEO and Interim Dean, BITS Design School, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Filmmaker and Writer, Abhishek Malik, CEO, Newby Teas India. Preeti Vyas, Chairwoman & Chief Creative Officer, Vyas Giannetti Creative, Navya Naveli Nanda, Social Entrepreneur & Founder, Project Naveli, Madhura DasGupta Sinha, Founder & CEO, Aspire For Her, Actor Vijay Varma, Academy Award Winner Dr. Resul Pookutty, International Film Sound Designer and Editor and many more at the Future of Design Summit & Awards.

For more information, please visit the event site.