The wait is finally over! Amazon miniTV presents the trailer for the final season of Crushed by Dice Media!

Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service is all set to release the finale season of its most adored teen drama series, Crushed, following the successful journey of the previous three seasons, season 4 will mark the conclusion of this voyage. The streaming service unveiled the alluring trailer for the fourth and final season, offering a glimpse into Aadhya and her friend’s exciting journey, focusing on Sam’s unexpected return. Catapulted into one of the most iconic teen drama series, Crushed is all set to make a grand comeback with a captivating finale that will resonate with fans, imparting emotions and valuable life lessons. Created by Dice Media, Crushed Season 4 will feature Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Aadhya Anand, Naman Jain, Arjun Deshwal, Urvi Singh and Anupriya Caroli amongst others.

The trailer dives into the lives of the Lucknow Central Convent’s students as they discover, learn, and experience the roller-coaster journey of school life. As our favorite teens step into a new academic year, things turn in Aadhya’s life as Samvidhan returns this season. The two love birds reunite but things don’t seem to be the same as they were before. Reflecting on school days, Aadhya, Jasmine, and Zoya’s friendship is tested over time, while Prateek and Sahil navigate challenges adapting to the new dynamics of school life. It will be interesting to witness if Sam conquers life’s test and regains his love, or if Aadhya moves forward, leaving her mixed emotions behind.

Amogh Dusad, Content Head at Amazon miniTV said, “Crushed has been one of Amazon miniTV’s most loved and appreciated series on the service, and it brings us great joy to announce the fourth season. The characters, the storyline and the nostalgia the series brings to life is something the audiences relate to and we are certain that this season will receive the same love and adoration as the previous seasons.”

Vidyuth Bhandary, Studio Head at Dice Media shared, “Embarking on the final chapter of Dice Media’s beloved teen drama, Crushed Season 4 will witness Sam’s return to not only win Aadhya back but also reconcile with his friends promising a roller coaster journey of relatable emotions. With three blockbuster seasons, Crushed has garnered immense love and support from our audience, with characters that have become an integral part of their lives. As we bid adieu to this season, stay tuned for an array of captivating shows that Dice Media is creating in collaboration with miniTV, set to launch imminently.”

Regarding the fourth season, Rudhraksh Jaiswal shared, “I’m extremely grateful for all the love everyone has showered on me, my character and the show. We’ve all probably been a Sam, at least once in their lives, where we’ve been madly in love with someone, and that’s what makes this character so endearing to everyone. All that I can take back from this series, is that, if you love someone, say it, confess, make the effort, and continue to put in the effort and make sure you never run out of it. Can’t wait for everyone to watch, Sam, the guy in every neighborhood!”

Sharing her thoughts on the final season, Aadhya Anand said, “Crushed has been embraced by the audience with great love and support ever since its inception. They have followed the character’s journey over time and have been completely engrossed in their adventure as they navigate through the challenges and new complexities. As we come together in the final season for one last time, it brings an array of emotions and nostalgia with an incredible experience.”

The final season of Crushed will be available exclusively for streaming from 9th February only on Amazon miniTV. You can download the Amazon miniTV on Playstore or watch it within the Amazon Shopping App or Fire TV.