Unwrap the Nostalgia as Amazon miniTV unveils the trailer for Yeh Meri Family Season 4

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, unveils the official trailer for the eagerly awaited fourth season of Yeh Meri Family, powered by Mamaearth. Premiering on 16th August, the brand-new season will transport us back to the nostalgic 90s, a time of innocent joys, heartfelt connections, and unbreakable family bonds. Set in the Monsoon of 1995, Season 4 continues to explore the everyday adventures of the Awasthi family, while capturing the playful and heartfelt relationship between siblings Rishi and Ritika. Produced by TVF, the new season marks the return of fan-favourite cast, including Hetal Gada, Anngad Raaj, Rajesh Kumar, and Juhi Parmar in their beloved roles.

The trailer offers a delightful glimpse into the new season, beautifully contrasting the joy of family togetherness alongside various challenges, from Rishi’s mischievous antics to Ritika’s teenage struggles. It evokes nostalgia with its scenes of dancing in the rain and making paper boats, bringing to life the simple pleasures of childhood. Season 4 captures the essence of sibling love with Rishi and Ritika’s playful pranks and deep connection, showcasing how their bond remains strong despite the ups and downs. Filled with warmth, humour, and the magic of family moments, the new season is a heartfelt homage to the 90s, reconnecting viewers with cherished memories of their childhoods.

Expressing her delight of returning in the fourth season, Juhi Parmar, shared, “Neerja has been loved so much and I feel so grateful that I have had a character that takes us down nostalgia lanes as my debut to OTT. People have loved the simplicity of Neerja and as strict as she is on the outside, there’s a softness to her which every mother and woman in our country can relate to. I’m glad that with Yeh Meri Family we are being able to reconnect with our audience on the simple joys of life that used to exist once upon a time and I’m looking forward to all of us entertaining our audience again with another season full of lots of ups and downs, laughter, emotions and so much more.”

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV shared, “Yeh Meri Family has gone on to become an integral part of our content offering and we’re proud to present the fourth season on Amazon miniTV. The authentic portrayal of the 90s family life is endearing and relatable for audiences across India. This season promises to be a delightful continuation of the beloved series, and we can’t wait for our audience to experience the magic of the 90s, once again with the Awasthis.”

“Yeh Meri Family continues to capture the heart of what it means to be part of a family, with its authentic portrayal of love, laughter, and life’s simple moments. Season 4, set in the nostalgic monsoon of the 90s, delves deeper into these timeless connections and celebrations, bringing back cherished memories for our viewers. We are excited to partner with Amazon miniTV to share these touching stories and offer a heartfelt tribute to the era that shaped so many of our lives,” added Vijay Koshy, President, TVF.

Relive the magic of the 90s while celebrating the enduring spirit of family values with Yeh Meri Family S4, streaming from 16th August exclusively on Amazon miniTV, available within Amazon’s shopping app, on Prime Video, Fire TV, Smart TVs, and Play Store.