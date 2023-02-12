Dr. APJ Kalam, a well-known figure, requires no introduction. After making such a significant contribution, he was dubbed the “Missile Man of India.” He was chosen as one of India’s 11 presidents. He produced a large number of inspirational books and urged Indian youngsters to make reading a habit. He published at least 15 inspiring books on subjects as diverse as nuclear physics and spiritual encounters. Here, we examine the five most inspirational books by Dr. APJ Kalam, the former president of India.

Turning Point

One of Dr. APJ Kalam’s motivational books is this one. It discusses significant turning events in his life as well as his ascent from scientific advisor to Indian president. The idea of how a nation like India may excel in many other areas is presented in this book, along with information about dynamic personalities. The path of the individual and the society described in this book will advance India.

Wings Of Fire

Kalam’s optimism is one of the things that stands out throughout the novel. In this autobiography, the youngster from a poor upbringing who went on to become the head scientist behind advancements in Indian space research and missile projects, and who eventually rose to become the president of India, tells the narrative of his extraordinary journey. Wings of Fire also provides us with information on many other bright individuals who contributed to Indian space exploration, like Dr. Vikram Sarabhai and Dr. Brahm Prakash.

India 2020

A thought-provoking book is India 2020. By 2020, India will, in Kalam’s estimation, rank as the fourth most developed country in the world. Through numerous statistical demonstrations, Kalam demonstrates in this book that “Vision 2020” is most definitely not out of reach. He further demonstrates this by using a number of instances, including the Green Revolution’s success and the advancement of space technology.

Ignited Minds

2002 saw the publication of Ignited Minds. Dr. Kalam’s encounters with students from all throughout the nation are discussed. It demonstrates how, through his interactions with individuals from all walks of life, he came to understand India’s potential as a prosperous country. The novel concludes with a conversation between two embryonic children, identified as “ego” and “spirit,” which conveys the idea that we should see beyond what our eyes can see.

My journey

An overview of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s life is provided in this book. The story told in this book about his courage and tenacity to succeed in life is truly astounding. It is extremely inspirational to see how his life has developed and the experiences he has had. His inspirational life is extensively detailed in the book in a very thorough manner, with many powerful details. To be inspired, you must read this book.

