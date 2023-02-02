Shraddha Jain, a comedian, was calm, composed, and sarcastic in a video about massive layoffs in the tech industry. Shraddha, also known as “Aiyyo Shraddha” on social media, plays the character of a laid-off techie in her recent Instagram Reel, which is becoming popular online.

Aiyyo Shraddha’s Video Appearance

Harsh Goenka published the video on Twitter and captioned the post, “A laid off techie….this is so funny. @AiyyoShraddha,”

A laid off techie….this is so funny @AiyyoShraddha pic.twitter.com/uIlVwHeX21 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 30, 2023

A video of comedian Aiyyo Shraddha talking about layoffs is making the rounds on social media. Layoffs are one issue that 2023 carried over from 2022. This tendency has affected thousands of people, mostly in the IT industry. Shraddha is questioned in the video, “Your company recently laid you off; what are your thoughts at this point?” She replied, “I’m feeling very bad for the HR; they had to go from diversity and inclusion to adversity and expulsion.

Work from home, work from office, they said work for somebody else. Layoffs happened after all the employment engagement activity carried out to keep employees happy, forget happy, they couldn’t keep employees. They should have focused on keeping employees, and happiness is not their KRA. It comes from within and not from we have six types of tea, four types of coffee, and three types of water in the pantry.”

In response to the fact that many new hires have been let off this year, she stated that many laid-off did not even get a chance to try six different varieties of tea since they were so new.

She stated in her video, “Why is there so much confusion? You did not adopt me; rather, you hired me.” She said workers were laid-off as investors sought the highest possible investment return. She stated that AI can only perform “what humans have done until this point.”

Speaking on layoffs, she stated that the “firm was a significant part of my life”, adding that “apart from government ID evidence, the corporate name is everywhere.” “Weekends are everywhere: T-shirts, bags, water bottle, pens, notepad, hat, coffee cup, and mask. It was simpler to forget my ex than the company is today. Only package, no baggage, should be stated unequivocally in the next employment.”

She responded by saying that techies are meant to be calm. She stated that techies are tranquil because they know they would always have kaam as a ‘work.’

The tweet has had over 734.6K lakh views, and the figure is rapidly growing. The post has received over 9,945 likes and numerous comments, including a comment from actor Riteish Deshmukh.

Reteish Deshmukh commented on this post, “Fabulous.”

