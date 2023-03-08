Imlie actor Karan Thakur, Bahubaali actress Manasi Kulkarni and Vikram Vedha actor Varun Pande come together in Director Nilesh Naik movie ‘Connection Kya Hai?’ which teaches the society to be careful and show respect to women.

The director of the film Mr. Nilesh Naik said, “From the Ancient times we always underestimated women, assumed them as weak gender, unequal to men. But in reality thats not the case, Women are more stronger and tougher mentally with better surviving skills and that fact needs to be highlighted. History has witnessed so many stronger women warriors, Rulers who time and again proved the claim. But unfortunately somehow people at large believed that they are weaker in comparison to men.”

He continues, “We been demeaning them through our actions or words. We have been unknowingly insulting them with some old school sayings, and phrases. We wanted to make this film just so that we can bring it to notice for the society. And this is our attempt to change the meaning of these phrases and show respect to Women.”

Talking forward, he talks about his love for making movies on social issues.

He adds, “I enjoy making these short films on social issues. Earlier we had done a Short Film “WOH PAL” which is now on Hotstar, was nominated for FILMFARE SHORT FILM AWARDS 2020 and won many various awards in many festivals. In that film I tried to give a message to respect our parents. I feel we should be more responsible with our words and actions. I hope our film reaches a larger audience so that our message reaches to maximum people.”