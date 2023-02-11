Kourtney Mary Kardashian is a well-known media personality and socialite from the United States. She and her family first appeared on the television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007. Because of its success, it spawned spin-offs such as Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami, and Kourtney and Kim Take New York.

Kourtney Kardashian is interested in the retail and fashion sectors, as are her sisters Kim and Khloé. They have produced many apparel lines and fragrances, as well as the book Kardashian Konfidential, published in 2010. Kourtney also has her website, Poosh.

Kourtney Kardashian is a well-known social media star. She has 212 million social media followers. She always published a photo of herself in different captivating ensembles on Instagram. She also gives her loved ones a peep into her personal life. Recently, Kourtney shared a picture of herself in a long black leather trench coat outfit, have a look.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Picture Appearance

Kourtney Kardashian stepped out in a black leather full-sleeved long trench coat, black shorts, and transparent stiletto heels. She styled her hair in a loose ponytail with a center part. Kourtney applied light glossy brown lipstick on her nude makeup. In the photo, she stands with her curved waist visible, caresses her hair with both hands, looks up, and poses with her furry friend. In the second image, she sits on her legs and gives the cat pout lips; in the third, she stands on two legs and looks at Kourtney’s face.

Kourtney Kardashian captioned her post, “So happy and purrrrrfect there was so much excitement around @lemme Purr which was our top gummy launch so far! I have been hearing about the importance of having healthy vaginal pH levels from doctors forever. There are so many different things that can affect natural pH– stress, some foods we eat, soaps, sex, and even antibiotics.

But the right probiotics can help bring balance back to your vaginal microbiome which is why we were so excited to formulate and launch this gummy. We use clinically-studied SNZ-1969 probiotics specifically tested for vaginal health. We also added the antioxidant Vitamin C for an extra immunity boost. And a little pineapple as a bonus! Available on lemmelive.com .”

What do you think about Kourtney Kardashian's latest black trench coat appearance?