ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Snippets

Taimur Prefers Football Over Cricket

Interestingly his son Taimur is a football fan. Saif confirms that Taimur is far more keen on football than cricket.

Author: Subhash K Jha
23 Jul,2023 10:35:41
Taimur Prefers Football Over Cricket 836471

Cricket is Saif Ali Khan’s family sport. Saif’s father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was a legendary cricketer. Saif too wanted to be a professional cricketer. But he was just not good enough.

Interestingly his son Taimur is a football fan. Saif confirms that Taimur is far more keen on football than cricket.

Saif himself tried playing some football in his younger days. “I tried to be a centreforward. But I was not very good at it. I was a decent rightback and did well as a goalkeeper. I loved diving about.”

And now Taimur is the budding footballer of the family.

Interestingly, Saif’s elder son Ibrahim has taken after his illustrious grandfather.

“He plays cricket very well and is generally very sporty,” informs Saif proudly.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kareena Kapoor Shares Swiss Vacation Picture With Husband Saif Ali Khan And Sons Jeh And Taimur
Father-Son Bonding Goals: Saif Ali Khan and Taimur’s unlimited masti at Maldives continue, latest pics surface online
Saif , Taimur Holiday In the Maldives
Kareena is an incredible woman – Saif Ali Khan
Saif Looks Forward To His First Diwali In His New Home
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable pictures of son Taimur and niece Inaaya praying, pours love-filled birthday wishes
Latest Stories
Find Out Divyanka Tripathi's Naya Pyaar 836362
Find Out Divyanka Tripathi’s Naya Pyaar
The makers of Kanguva surprised the fans with an extravaganza first glimpse of the Megastar Suriya starrer directorial by Siva 836463
The makers of Kanguva surprised the fans with an extravaganza first glimpse of the Megastar Suriya starrer directorial by Siva
Devoleena Bhattacharjee recalls her Dubai memories, see pics 836341
Devoleena Bhattacharjee recalls her Dubai memories, see pics
Ashi Singh gives her fashion deck a butterfly flair, see pics 836334
Ashi Singh gives her fashion deck a butterfly flair, see pics
Himanshi Khurana Flaunts Ethnicity In Mirror Selfie 836286
Himanshi Khurana Flaunts Ethnicity In Mirror Selfie
Pranali Rathod Aces Her Chic Look In Wet Hairstyle; See Pics 836295
Pranali Rathod Aces Her Chic Look In Wet Hairstyle; See Pics
Read Latest News