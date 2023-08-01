Bigg Boss OTT 2: Not Alia Bhatt, but this member of Bhatt family to enter the house

Bigg Boss OTT 2, the much-awaited reality show, has managed to keep the audience hooked with its gripping drama and thrilling challenges. In a heartwarming twist, the housemates’ families will make a special entry into the house, creating an emotional atmosphere filled with joy and tears.

In recent episode, Mahesh Bhatt steps into the house, the housemates are left stunned by his presence. He shares heartwarming words with each contestant, acknowledging their unique qualities. He praises Bebika as a strong woman, calls Jad a handsome guy, and describes Abhishek as a softy hidden within a coconut shell.

The most touching moment comes when Mahesh Bhatt meets Elvish. He expresses that when Elvish cried on a previous weekend vaar, it touched his heart deeply. He recalls a personal story, sharing a transformative experience in his life. He narrates how, during a time when he was lost and struggled with alcohol, the birth of his daughter Shaheen changed him completely. Seeing Shaheen ignore him upon her birth made him realize the impact of his actions and led him to give up alcohol for the last 36 years.

Mahesh reminisces about the birth of his daughter, Pooja Bhatt, when he was just 23 years old. He got married at 20 and faced significant challenges, having to arrange 1500 rupees. When he first saw Pooja, she looked angry, and he felt that she was born to bring about positive change; she is like a godchild to him. Mahesh’s heartfelt interactions and stories bring a profound emotional depth to the Bigg Boss OTT house.

