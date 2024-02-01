Pushpa Impossible spoiler: Doctors declare Pushpa dead

Sony SAB’s ‘Pushpa Impossible’ takes the audience on a heartwarming journey of Pushpa (Karuna Pandey), a determined character confronting life’s trials with an undying spirit that resonates with viewers. In a recent dramatic twist, Pushpa finds herself in a life-and-death situation after being shot. As the story evolves, her family deals with heartbreak when doctors remove the bullet but warn them that the next 24 hours are critical for Pushpa.

In the upcoming episode, viewers will experience a shock as the doctor informs that Pushpa remains unresponsive despite shock treatments. With a heavy heart, the doctor instructs the nurse to remove Pushpa’s oxygen mask, officially declaring her dead. This leaves the audience in a jolted situation, unsure about Pushpa’s fate, and everyone clings to hope for a miracle for their beloved on-screen character.

Karuna Pandey, who essays the role of Pushpa, said, “Recently, Pushpa gets shot, and her life is in danger. Her family is worried about how fragile her life is. The story becomes sad as doctors try hard to save Pushpa. It’s shocking for viewers as Pushpa’s strong spirit faces a tough challenge. We’re unsure what will happen, and everyone hopes for a miracle for Pushpa. Shooting this scene was emotionally challenging but also interesting.”

The story revolves around Pushpa Randeriya Patel, a 45-year-old woman from Patan, who lives in the Bapodhra Chawl of Mumbai with her children: Ashwin, an employee; Chirag, a college student and a businessman; and Rashi, a college student and their daily life struggles.