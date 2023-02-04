Kids’ dancing has always wowed us. Sometimes their innocence and adorable steps while at times their dancing skills blow our minds, and such a video we have today on the internet. This video of three African kids dancing on ‘Calm Down’ is floating all over the internet and gathering not just netizens but celebrities too.

In the viral video, a group of three kids started to dance to the ‘Calm Down’ song by the singer Rema. All three of them perfectly synced with each other, and their dance moves were praiseworthy. This video is shot on yellow soil. While dancing, we could see their happiness and innocence, which made it look more adorable. But what comes as an interesting factor is that the other kids behind are also dancing to the same song and syncing steps. It was shared on account name @masakakidsafricana on the 12th of January.

Since being shared, it accumulated over 115 million views and 6.6 million likes, while many users dropped their views in the comments. A user in the comments said, “These kids are so much fun to watch, but those smiles on their faces says it all.” “Suffered people but they are smiling, happy, and they dance a lot,” said the second person. The third said, “It’s the kids in the back for me thoooo .” Popular singer Selena Gomez also wrote, “My heart .” And many other verified accounts also loved these dancing kids.

