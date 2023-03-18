Many videos of adorable newborns are online, and children are the most attractive beings. If you enjoy spending time with children, you will be impressed by this famous video. You did read it correctly. A new video has made this adorable little munchkin popular online. These links offer some of the prettiest baby videos ever created.

Parents use numerous strategies to get their children to laugh and giggle. These pastimes involve bouncing youngsters on the lap and riding them like horses on the back. In addition, parents in India frequently carry young children on their shoulders. This gives youngsters a beautiful viewpoint and sense of attachment.

Do you recall running after your parents as a youngster and trying to help them with everything? We all have similar memories, whether helping our father with his office or racing behind our mother doing housework. I recall the hours I spent in the kitchen with my mother. Mom would prepare various delights and occasionally let me cut something for her or hand her a certain masala. I just found a video of a two-year-old helping her mother make supper, bringing back many memories. And I’m sure many of you will identify with this viral video.

Watch The Viral Video Here –

A two-year-old girl is seen making supper with her mother in a video published by Instagram user @natalieandbruna. The small child is seen chopping veggies at the beginning of the video. She then adds broccoli, carrots, zucchini, beans, and other vegetables to a steamer. Her mother then offers her some chopped chicken pieces that she seasons with spices and oil before cooking in an air fryer. Finally, the girl enjoys veggies, chicken, and rice!

This video has been seen 156 million times, has 8,637K likes, and close to a thousand comments since it was published. In addition, this video was deemed cute by many viewers.

What’s your reaction to this cute video of a girl making a meal for her mother? Let us know your views in the comment below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.