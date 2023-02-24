There are endless videos of cute newborns online, and there is no denying that babies are the prettiest things. This popular video will make you swoon if you love spending time with kids. You did hear it accurately. This lovely little munchkin has become the topic of the internet due to a recent video.

The internet is full of gorgeous baby videos, the greatest videos ever. A toddler learning to take his first steps is featured in a video that caught people’s attention online. Yet contrary to what was anticipated, he begins dancing instead of moving.

Watch The Full Viral Video Here –

You can witness a baby taking his first steps in the now-viral video. He likely started dancing because of the background music because it was playing. His family, who were there to capture the action, couldn’t stop laughing at his spontaneous dance moves. An internet user posted the video, and worldwide journalist Maria Shriver captioned it on Instagram, “Why walk when you can dance? Here’s to a great weekend! Hope you’re finding a reason to move, dance, and smile! Pass it on. #inspireheartsandminds.”

The post has gained a lot of attention since being shared. Around 5.6 million people have watched it, and the figure is rising swiftly. The post has, moreover, gotten a lot of likes and comments.

One user wrote, “It was the shoulder move that got me from the start! .” and another wrote, “That lil shoulder move was lit so cute .”

What's your reaction to this adorable viral video?