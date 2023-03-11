In recent years, dance has gained popularity. The most well-known celebrity in the entire globe is Michael Jackson. His moonwalk and disco dance quickly became the audience’s all-time favorites list. He inspires a lot of imitation from people. Many people found inspiration in Michael Jackson; ever since there have been incredible dancers worldwide. You’ll experience the same as the boy in the video showing off his footwork dance.

After delivering hit performances on popular Bollywood songs like “Sadi Galli” from the movie “Tanu Weds Manu” and “Kala Chashma” from “Baar Baar Dekho,” the all-men dance group Quick Style, located in Norway, became an internet sensation. The group released these videos, which were taken at a wedding. A youngster’s video recently became viral online, imitating their dance routines.

Watch The Full Viral Video Here –

Asma Khawar Khawaja, a user on Instagram, posted the now-viral video. Adam, a two-year-old boy, can be seen in the brief video in front of the television. On the Screen, a performance by Quick Style of Akshay Kumar’s song was playing. Adam did a spot-on imitation of the crew’s whole performance. Like us, you could continuously play the adorable child’s video.

Asma Khawar Khawaja captioned her Instagram post, “Quick Styles biggest fan comes in a tiny 2 y/o body 😂 He plays quickstyles video on repeat and knows each step by heart. So a shout out from the OG @thequickstyle would make his absolute day 😂🙏🏾❤️ please tag them so they can see my nephew Adam killing it.”

After being posted online, the video received nearly 2.9 million views. Many users admired Adam in the comments section while completely wondering.

