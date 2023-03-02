A beautiful video of a bride and her dad is making people awestruck online. In the video, the dad joining his daughter on stage during the dance performance will leave you awestruck. This video was shared on an Instagram account named Mad Over Thumkas. The dad and daughter duo on-stage look beautiful together, dressed in traditional outfits. And soon, the duo started dancing; their amazing energy on stage was just so pure. They flaunted their thumkas on Banthan Chali from the film Kurukshetra. This song is by Sukhwinder Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan.

The enthusiastic performance kept buzzing online and surely made you awestruck. The video is shared with a caption, “Father-Daughter Duo for the WIN @tanviabhyankar

What better song than Ban than chali to dance with your dad? .” The video accumulated more than 3 million followers on Instagram.

A user said, “Guy you are lucky you have father he is always with you … You know I have too but he is not like your father but I have my gem .” “I wish I could do this with my dad!! But it’s my bad luck he don’t like ppl who listen music and dance ,” said the second person. The third commented, “Fabulous moves… Hope you’re carrying those dance moves all the way back to Melbourne!!”

