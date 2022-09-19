Viral videos are short video clips that go viral within minutes after posting due to their hilarious, surprising, important, or knowledgeable content. And you may have come across such videos on a daily basis. Sometimes you might have burst out laughing, while at times, things may have shocked you or inspired you. And dancing videos rank top in the viral section. Once again, such a video has surfaced as a cute little girl child dancing to beats of Saami song from the movie Pushpa is making people have fun and hilarious.

The viral video has been shared on Instagram account name Jas Sharma. In the video, a cute little school girl is seen flaunting her thumka on the beats of the Saami song from the famous movie Pushpa starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The girl danced like there was no tomorrow, and her energy was praised while her expression explained how much she loved dancing. And she is a perfect example of living life to the fullest.

The video clip gathered more than 10 million likes prompting users to post various comments. One of the users praising her said, “her expression and moves,” and the other one thanking her wrote, “She made my day.” While another one said, “A bride should actually enter this song.” The video has been shared by many other people from Facebook to Twitter, making people enjoy and laugh.

