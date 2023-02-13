Animals, especially dogs, are the most adorable things on earth. Dogs are the kindest animals you will ever meet. They are incredibly intelligent, empathetic, and truthful. Armies take to assist them in solving difficult problems because of their exceptional sense of smell. Every day, the Internet witnesses a few lovely videos of dogs doing hilarious things and making the viewers laugh amid their busy schedules and stressful days. And we came upon such a video for today.

Dog videos are frequently entertaining since they catch the canines’ entertaining activities. Man’s best buddy may always be counted on to put a grin on our faces. Dogs can do everything from skating to dancing to singing. Recently, this video of a dog at the beach has won over viewers while also making them laugh. But, of course, the video may also make you laugh.

This is Digsy. He came at those birds really fast. Life came at him faster. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/YmTnxVBnN5 — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) December 12, 2022

The video shows a black and white colored dog in a flock of birds who fled away. The dog then abruptly accelerated and turned, and the dog got flipped, and the dog stood, and he was shocked. His reaction was, “What just happened right now?” Then he shakes his body to remove all of the water. And the man, who is also the dog’s owner, begins to chuckle. While sharing this video, captioned the post, “This is Digsy. He came at those birds really fast. Life came at him faster. 13/10.”

One fan commented, “Shook it off like a champ,” and another wrote, “nothing can slow him down.” This video got 69.8k likes on the Twitter account.

