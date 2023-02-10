Dance videos often float over the internet, entertaining the viewers. People enjoy making dance videos on trending songs and recreating the hook steps at family functions, parties, night outs, and other places. And such a video of a father-to-be man dancing in Maan Meri Jaan is going viral online.

In the video, the couple is dancing to the song ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ by the singer King at their baby shower, and the guests at the occasion cheer the adorable couple. This video is shared by account holder Dimple Brahmbhatt. The user mentioned herself in the bio; she is a makeup artist living in Mumbai. On the other hand, while sharing this adorable moment, she tagged other users, Shivani Shroff and Nishiket Parikh, the couple who are dancing in the video.

The user shared the video with the caption, “Here’s your sign to dance your heart out at your baby shower !!! .” Since the share, this video has gathered more than 1.1 million views and thousands of likes. In comparison, many wrote in the comments. A user in the comments said, “Love how he’s constantly looking at her with a smile to check if he’s doing the right step or not.” “How adorably beautiful vibe it is absolutely lovely couple,” said the second person. The third commented, “He is too cute yaar… The way he was admiring his partner… It’s soo Cute.” The fourth person said, “This is so sweet ..women leading and guy following..love it .”

