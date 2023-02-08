Lately, the internet has been witnessing some out-of-the-box fashion moments from events and runways. And such another instance we caught up when a model dragged a table cloth along with all the food plates, drinks, etc, to walk on the runway at the Copenhagen Fashion Week. The scene comes out as confusing and shocking. Last time during the Fall Winter Collection, models were falling intentionally on the runway and buzzing all over the internet, and now this.

Guests at the show were seated at tables covered with a white cloth. And on one table, a woman gathered everyone’s attention by tapping on the wine glass with a spoon. And then she stood up, facing the audience, and started to walk, taking all the plates, glasses, food, etc., on the table along with her on the runway, and this action stunned the people around her and on the table. So this video stunned some people, and they criticized it while others praised its uniqueness.

https://twitter.com/saintdoII/status/1620535946151084033?s=20&t=nL-l0fcZIO1baqQPwnzo7g

This video is shared on account name @saintdoII with the text that says, “this is how the invitation looked like, the collection was titled ‘dressed for disaster’ with a dining setup that led to this closing moment and sarah dahl (the model) was sitting in the audience the whole time.” While a user said, “IM SORRY BUT THATS CREATIVELY FUNNY.” The other hilariously wrote, “That was the most unserious thing I’ve seen in a min .” The third person wrote, “Fashion is trying to be so ironic to the point it’s embarrassing and funny.” “Completely ridiculous but the woman was a treat for the eye,” said the fourth.

What's your take?