Dance videos often circulate over the internet. Sometimes small kids flaunt their cutest innocence in the form of dance. And many a time, young people flaunt their talents by dancing to trending songs. But this time, it’s the winner of Heiva i Paris 2022. This Belly dancer’s mind-blowing belly dance is going viral on the internet, making people watch it again and again.

The female dancer wore a black strapless bralette paired with a black tie knot skirt with several tattoos on her body and floral jewels. She started her belly dance and continued smoothly like butter. Her performance amazed the audience as well as the online users. This video is shared on an account named @Heiviaparis. The post is shared with the caption, “Winner #heivaiparis 2022 Category Pro Dancer, congrats Tahia #oritahiti #tahiti #heiva #hip2022 #dancer #airtahitinui.”

As the video goes viral, it has accumulated more than 1.6 lakh likes, and many user comments under the post. A user said, “How on earth does this talented lady make it look as if it’s easy for her..Wow,this is amazing..” “Now that’s a talent, I love those tattoo art too .” The third person in the comment said, “AINT much there, but she can work what she got!” “Tahia Cambet is an absolutely brilliant dancer and is beautiful too,” said the fourth person.

Share your opinion in the comments section and follow IWMBuzz.com.