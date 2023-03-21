Needless to say, dance is a lovely method to convey your thoughts and emotions. More than that, dancing your heart out is a lot of fun. A lot of dance videos go viral on the internet every day, and this time it’s a small girl who is winning hearts with her lovely dance performance. A girl can be seen dancing sweetly inside a metro train in the video.

She appears to be having a good time as she dances to the guitar rhythm of the iconic Bollywood song “Main Se Meena Se Na Saki Se,” displaying a large smile and appropriate gestures. The girl dances with innocence and enjoyment, as if she has no concern in the world. She dances fluidly and is completely in rhythm with their moves.

The video quickly went viral, and everyone fell in love with her charming dance. The video, which was shared on May 16, 2022, has garnered a lot of likes. One person remarked, “Hehe nice bachaa,” while another said, “Kiya yr aap inni cute kyu aapko dekh kar har video par comments karne ka mun karta hai shoni si gudiya.” “Pagal ladki, kitni adorable hai teri smile,” commented a third. The youngster received a lot of affection in the comments area, with many people sending her love and heart emojis.