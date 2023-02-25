Small kids often make us wonder what they are up to. Sometimes their mischievous behavior bursts laughter, and sometimes their fearless nature surprises us, and such a video of a little boy is floating all over the internet. This video is shared on an Instagram account named @iamkwabsatuahene.

In the video, a small boy slides over the stairs sitting in a plastic basket. And after falling to the floor, he acted sportingly. Also, he didn’t get hurt because he already wore a helmet. Though he landed dangerously, he didn’t feel fear or emotional after falling. This shows his incredible courage. Also, he did a thumbs-up action. This video is shared with the caption, “ARE WE SURPRISED .” And the video has a text that reads, “When Dad Babysits.”

After watching the video, many users shared their opinion about the kid and how, stereotypically, fathers babysit their kids and do not parent them. A user said, “He was infact Ok and they then did it for 15 more times.” The second one sarcastically said, “I am okay but dad not going to be OK if mom no this .” “It’s not called babysitting if he’s the dad. It’s called parenting,” the third clarified. The fourth compared it and wrote, “His father trained him for Takeshi’s castle…..” The fifth user admired how the kid wore a helmet before performing this, “Bro is wearing a helmet he is immortal rn.”

What's your opinion?