Every day, something we find on the internet surprises the audience. And such a video we have found today where you can see a market set on a railway track where trains are also moving, and people are comfortably selling their vegetables. This unique market is gathering viewers’ attention, and people are sharing their different viewpoints in the comment section.

This video is shared on a news account named @indiatoday. The video shows a green veggies market set on railway tracks where the seller is selling, sitting on a chair, and slowly, the train passes through the track. This clip is from the Maeklong railway market in Thailand. The Market is spread over 100 meters. In addition, the Market is open from 6 am to 6 pm. And the Market is known as Talat Rom Hup Market, also known as Risky Market.

This clip gathered the attention of the users, and several shared their opinion. A user in the comments said, “This is so crazy and unique. Thailand’s culture is so beautiful. I like .” “Thank god it’s not Indian railways,” said the second person. The third person wrote, “Delhi mai be hai daya bast Delhi.” “Arey bhai India mein bhi bahut jagah hai. Nothing new,” said the fourth while many dropped emoticons.

Many times the internet witnesses such new and unique things. And due to the help of social media, the world has become a small place where information and things can be shared easily. Certainly, you found this video something unexpected which wowed you.

What’s your reaction? Follow us on IWMBuzz.com for more daily updates.