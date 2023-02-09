Animals are the sweetest thing on the planet to be true, especially dogs. Dogs are the sweetest animal to find. They are very smart, emotional, and honest. Due to their amazing sense of smell, Armies help them to solve some tricky mysteries. The Internet every day witnesses a few adorable videos of dogs doing funny stuff and making the audience smile amidst their hectic schedules and stressful days. And such a video for today we have found.

In the viral video, a cute light brown puppy is seen coming out of a carton box and posing like a boss in a car, gathering attention online. He nodded his head, indicating the sign about what had happened. This video is shared on an account named @sunilsinghrajput. Such videos are much needed to make us feel relieved and relaxed going through the stress and workload. This video gathered more than 282k likes and views. At the same time, many users shared their opinion in the comments.

A user in the comments said, “This is what right parenting looks like.. instead of just buying her a fancy dog they decided to teach her love and kindness.” The second person wrote, “Look at his pose How majestic he stands .” “Cute Looking Little kidy Pappy pet Dog. Looking Very Nice,” said the third. The fourth commented, “Koi itna cute kaise ho skta h .” The fifth said, “Hmesha aise hi happy rho god bless you .” And many other dropped emoticons in the comments section.

