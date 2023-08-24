Asus TUF-HP Victus: Best Gaming Laptops Under 1 Lakh In 2023

Gaming laptops are in high demand, witnessing the craze in the market. The best gaming laptops come with power, incredible performance, eye-catching graphics, etc. But along with that, if you are looking for pieces that won’t empty your pocket, there are some budget-friendly laptops in options under one lakh. Here, check out the list from the Asus TUF to HP Victus best gaming laptops under 1 lakh.

1) ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15, launched in 2021, is one masterpiece across the globe. You can play games freely, knowing that the ASUA gaming laptop is built to withstand battles. The laptop offers a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass on PC games on Windows 11; ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop costs 52,990.

2) Dell G15 5520 Gaming Laptop

It is a powerhouse that won’t back down to fight any challenges. It offers a delightful keyboard with an orange backlit keyboard. It has all the resources to conquer the virtual world. You can get this beauty at the price of 75,990.

3) HP Victus Gaming Laptop

It is a symphony of power and elegance. With impeccable performance, it has crystal clear clarity with eye comfort. It has an HP Wide Version 729p HX camera and a full-size backlit keyboard with a complete gaming and communication package. You can get this at 69,990.

