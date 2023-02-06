Check Out: Made In India Games To Play

Mobile gaming is now a very popular thing. People all over the world are highly into games. It is a kind of addiction, and people can’t resist playing. The more people are playing games, the more the gaming industry is boosting. In comparison, this growth gained rapid speed after the 2020 lockdown. People inside their houses couldn’t do anything, but games made them feel light and happy. At the same time, some games are banned in India due to their harmful effects. Let’s take a look at some popular Indian-origin games.

1) Ludo King: As the name suggests, it is a King in the Indian gaming market. Ludo King has become the most successful game since its launch. Also, it is a way to connect with people most easily while also playing the game. You can chat while the game is on. It has been downloaded over 100 million times and received 4.2 stars on Google Play.

2) Indian Airforce: A Cut Above: This game is launched in honor of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who a Pakistan soldier captured and he returned with pride. The game is about fighting and operating aircraft to fly and other weapons. This game has 4.7 stars in Google ratings, making it to the top.

3) The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands: It is one of India’s most famous and played games. After six days of the free trial, users must pay 300 to play further. In this, a player can build their house, maintain it and keep it safe from attacks at night. With a 4.1 rating on Google Play Store, it has been downloaded more than 1 million times.

4) Fau- G: Fau-G is a replica of PUBG. It is a fearless and United Guards player game. Though it is not properly like PUBG, the Indian audience enjoys playing it. This game is not as developed as PUBG, but the theme of Indian atmosphere with Indian ARMY outfits and relatable things attracted the users. It is a story mode in which the soldier has to fight in the Galwan Valley with the Chinese Army and save the nation.

Which game among these four did you enjoy the most?