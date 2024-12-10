The third edition of the India Gaming Awards, an initiative by IWMBuzz Live, presented by Intel, and powered by epic food partner KFC, was nothing short of spectacular! The event celebrated the best in the Indian gaming industry, with fans passionately voting for their favorites and an esteemed jury panel meticulously evaluating nominations.
The icing on the cake was the launch of the gaming report by dentsu which is set to redefine gaming industry in time to come.
The India Gaming Awards Season 3 brought together the brightest stars of the gaming world. With a mix of popular, jury, and editorial categories, the event honored creators, gamers, and innovators who have shaped the industry.
Here’s a detailed breakdown of the event and the winners who made headlines:
Winners Across Categories
Jury Categories
Meticulously judged by a panel of industry experts, the jury categories celebrated innovation and excellence:
Most Popular Game Of The Year
Bloom
Laser Tanks: Pixel RPG
Most Popular Esports Title Of The Year
BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India)
Game Dev Studio Of The Year
Studio Sirah
SuperGaming
Esports Tournament Organiser Of The Year
Nodwin Gaming
Esports Organisation Of The Year
S8ul Esports
Esports Tournament Of The Year
BGMS Season 2
Esports Athlete Of The Year
Ammar ‘Destro’ Khan
Streamer Of The Year (Male)
Aditya ‘Dynamo Gaming’ Sawant
Streamer Of The Year (Female)
Payal ‘Payal Gaming’ Dhare
Gaming And Esports Publication Of The Year
AFK Gaming
Esports Caster Of The Year
Ankit ‘Ankiii Bot’ Pandey
Piyush ‘Spero’ Bhatla
Popular Categories
The fans spoke loud and clear! These winners were crowned based on public votes:
Epic Streamer Of The Year (Male)
Parv ‘Soul Regaltos’ Singh
Epic Streamer Of The Year (Female)
Mahek ‘Mizo Plays’
Fan Fav Esports Org Of The Year
GodLike Esports
Fan Fav Esports Athlete Of The Year
Ganesh ‘skrossi’ Gangadhar
Fan Favourite Rising Star (Male)
Tahir ‘Tahir Fuego FF’ Mukhtar
Fan Favourite Rising Star (Female)
Riya ‘Bachu’ Verma
Fan Favourite Rising Star (Female)
Swayambika ‘Sway’ Sachar
Stylish Gamer Of The Year (Male)
Ocean ‘Gamingpro Ocean’ Sharma
Gulrez ‘Joker Ki Haveli’ Khan
Stylish Gamer Of The Year (Female)
Shakshi ‘Sharkshe’ Shetty
Editorial Categories
Recognizing those who went above and beyond, the editorial team honored these standout contributors:
Innovative IP Of The Year
Gamerz Night Live, Trinity Gaming
Dynamic Content Creator Of The Year
Salman ‘8Bit Mamba’ Ahmad
Rising Content Creator Of The Year
Shashidhar ‘SMR Gaming’ M R
Gaming Sensation Of The Year
Tanmay ‘Scout’ Singh
Gaming Personality Of The Year
Animesh ‘8Bit Thug’ Agarwal
Trailblazer Gamer Of The Year
Raj ‘Snax Gaming’ Varma
Epic Gamer Of The Year (Male)
Naman ‘Mortal’ Mathur
Epic Gamer Of The Year (Female)
Kaashvi ‘Kaash Plays’ Hiranandani
Pathbreaking Caster Of The Year
Ocean ‘Gamingpro Ocean’ Sharma
A Night to Remember
From thrilling announcements to heartwarming acceptance speeches, the India Gaming Awards Season 3 truly celebrated the spirit of gaming. Fans and attendees alike were treated to unforgettable moments, solidifying the event as a landmark occasion in the gaming calendar.
Stay tuned for more updates from the gaming world, and kudos to all the winners who continue to inspire and innovate!
Log on to: https://www.indiagamingaward.com/
In Association With: Sterling Reserve, Napptix
Partners: Ampverse DMI Pulse, Radiocity, Whiteframes, Art Media
An Initiative By: IWMBuzz Live.