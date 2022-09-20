The first edition of The India Gaming Awards recently concluded on 18th Sept and it was a night to remember! The glittery, star-studded night, the prestigious gaming awards organized in association with KFC India and Loco, was marked by glamour and entertainment, witnessing the presence of celebrated gamers in the country. IWMBuzz media’s first edition of the awards opened to a resounding success, emerging as the biggest splash for gaming fans, honouring the best and the brightest in the gaming industry.

KFC Presents Loco India Gaming Awards was held on 18 September (2022) at the Westin in Mumbai. The gala night saw some of the biggest gaming stars and popular faces as Dynamo Gaming, Mortal, Kaashplays, Kanika Gaming, Payal Gaming, Scout, Eagle Gaming, Mavi, Saumraj, Raunak, Mili Kya Mili, amongst others from the entertainment industry in attendance, making heads turn with their stylish soirees & signature styles. Host Salil Acharya, looking dapper in a black leader jacket, was at his wittiest and wackiest best as he interacted with members of the audience. Sensational performances by Arjun Kanungo and Neha Bhasin set the tone for the evening. Arjun was at his uber cool best, while Neha with her Punjabi thumkas set the house on fire.

A finger lickin’ good twist to the evening was the entry of KFC’s Colonel Sanders who launched his very own 3D Gaming Avatar. Not to forget the moment when the host Salil treated the audience to some actual finger lickin’ good KFC Chicken, making it indeed an evening to remember.

India Gaming Awards was watched live by gaming enthusiasts across the country on the Loco app and Loco.gg website. The awards night was broadcasted live on Loco with over 11K users watching it real time, ensuring unmatched reach and impact.

A KFC Spokesperson said, “We are always seeking opportunities to collaborate with culturally relevant platforms, in a way that’s distinctive. Gamers and KFC fans in India share commonalities of being passionate, youthful and innovative. The India Gaming Awards were the right forum to reach out to both. And what better way to mark our association than with the unveil of the Colonel’s super cool gaming avatar! Now, that’s what I call finger clickin’ good!”

Loco Founders, Anirudh Pandita and Ashwin Suresh commented saying, “We are delighted to see that in its very first year, the ‘India Gaming Awards’ has received a phenomenal response from the Indian gaming community at large. While the night was spent celebrating the achievements of the young gaming superstars, we were glad to bring the show to fans, allowing them to join in on the celebrations live on Loco.”

Siddhartha Laik, Founder, Editor-in-Chief, IWMBuzz, shares “India Gaming Awards is another feather in our cap. We worked hard to curate an IP which has wings to scale. The night was epic with the real gaming heroes being honoured. I am thankful too all partners, attendees, jury members for supporting us all along.”

KFC presents Loco India Gaming Awards, Co-Powered by MX Player was held on 18 September in Mumbai. An initiative by IWMBuzz.com.

Our other partners included:

Arena Gaming, PentaEsports, Trinity Gaming, One Digital Entertainment, Radiocity, Apar Advertisers and Indian Storytellers.