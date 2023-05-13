ADVERTISEMENT
Gaming |

GTA 6 Video Game Has A Whopping Budget Of Billions

GTA 6 is creating buzz over the internet even before its release. And per the new rumours, the development of GTA 6 would be around 1 to 2 billion. Check out the article to know the whole details

Author: Aarti Tiwari
13 May,2023 12:06:26
Per the Dexerto portal rumours, GTA 6 would be the most expensive video game as it could be worth around 1 to 2 billion dollars. As a result, this makes GTA’s 6th version rank on top surpassing other games like Cyberpunk, Destiny and Star Citizen.

On the other hand, GTA 5 series took 250 million dollars to make. So GTA 6 budget of 1 to 2 billion dollars would be a significant raise. It is one of the most enjoyed video games among gamers and game lovers.

Expecting the new features and development time taken for GTA 6, the increased budget isn’t surprising. It’s already been a decade since the game’s development, and seems the Rockstar Games are giving their best and spending a lot so that it can be a massive success.

However, nothing has been confirmed yet about these rumours. We still have to wait for official revelations. If the rumours are true, GTA 6 will be the most expensive video game ever.

Here are a few things that cost 1 to 2 billion dollars. Read below

Firstly it could be for developing a gigantic open world with several severe detail and interactivity.

Secondly, for building an exciting story along with the iconic characters.

The third reason is the high definition skilful voice actors and musicians to make it compelling.

Fourth creating an artistic game engine.

Lastly, due to the active marketing and promotions

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

