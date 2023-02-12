Fairy Tail is one of the most well-known anime series, yet there aren’t many international video game adaptations yet. We are gradually observing an increase in the number of anime video games, despite the western public still being in the early stages of recognizing anime as a regular source of entertainment. Over the years, the Fairy Tail series has given rise to some excellent video games. If you’ve finished watching the anime but still love the series, you should definitely check out the games listed below. Here is a list of the top Fairy Tail video games. These top Fairy Tail video games are available for Xbox One, PS4, Xbox 360, PC, iPhone, Android, and even online play. You won’t find fairy tail hentai games on the list, but it does feature fairy tail combat games and fairy tail magic games.

Fairy Tail Hero’s Journey

Any developer creating anime games should take a peek at GameSamba’s video game adaption of the Fairy Tail series. While there are games like Dragon Ball FighterZ, there aren’t many that genuinely do the original content justice. Fans of Fairy Tail and gamers, in general, will like the game Hero’s Journey. Hero’s Journey launched as a free-to-play game in 2018 following a very successful closed beta in 2017. As you explore carefully designed missions, you get to take on the roles of some of the franchise’s most recognizable characters and battle alongside them. Hero’s Journey is undoubtedly worth checking out if you enjoy Fairy Tail lore and are constantly hunting for new information and places to go to learn more about some of your favorite personalities.

Fairy Tail: Goku Mahou

One of the best mobile games available for Fairy Tail fans is Fairy Tail: Goku Mahou Ranbu, however, getting it outside of Japan requires setting your phone’s location. Fairy Tail: Goku Mahou Ranbu, which is accessible for Android and iOS devices, is unquestionably an entertaining fighting game. It might not have as deep of a battle system as a game like Street Fighter, but it is still a lot of fun for players of all ages. It portrays itself as a 3D RPG, but there is a lot of fighting, and you have to level your character up frequently to keep up with the action-packed battle.

Fairy Tail Brave Saga

A Candy Crush Saga clone with anime characters, Fairy Tail Brave Saga is basically an incredibly addictive game. Some of the most well-known characters make a comeback. The makers did incorporate a plot that advances as you complete stages, and it’s one of the best ways to blend several genres. A puzzle level can be cleared quickly, and you are continually moving along in the narrative. To move forward once more, you will need to wait it out and invest some real money if you repeatedly fail the problems. Despite the fact that some users may feel the concept to be predatory, it is much fairer than alternative options available for Android or IOS.

Fairy Tail: Zeref Awakens

In the PSP fighting game Zeref Awakens, three of the most significant stories in Fairy Tail lore—Oracion Seis, Edolas, and Tenrou Island—are featured. Fans were pleased with the way the tale was adapted for the video game, and you should definitely play it if you want a quick rundown of some of the anime’s most famous episodes. Being exclusive to Japan, the game was never released in the west. Zeref Awakens can certainly compete head-to-head with some of the most well-liked fighting games ever created with its roster of more than 50 characters. The designers performed an incredible job of adhering to the manga’s plot arcs and we are eagerly anticipating the release of new anime on newer platforms.

Source : cinemaholoc.com