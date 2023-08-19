ADVERTISEMENT
Gaming |

iPhone 12 To OnePlus 10T 5G: Budget Gaming Phones Of 2023

Gaming phones on a budget are what everyone is looking for. As this helps to save money and also have a better gaming experience. Here check out the kuts from iPhone 12 to OnePlus 10T 5G

Author: Aarti Tiwari
19 Aug,2023 06:00:00
iPhone 12 To OnePlus 10T 5G: Budget Gaming Phones Of 2023 843859

Well, who doesn’t look for affordable phones with amazing features? With the increasing craze for gaming, mobile phone brands are bringing new models with better gaming experiences. And if you are looking for the best budget gaming phones, you have landed in the right place. We love playing games as much as we love saving money, and this time, we have brought them together for you. Here is the list of best budget phones, from the iPhone 12 to OnePlus 10T 5G.

1) iPhone 12: Possibly, it’s a great everyday phone with exceptional gaming experience. It runs smoothly and works well with different tasks at the same time. It has Apple Store and Apple Arcade. It costs around 69,900.

2) Samsung Galaxy A34 5G: Though it’s not the best phone, this model is great for younger gamers. It is sturdy enough, and you don’t have to care if it gets knocked around a bit. It’s a good choice for various games like Doodle Jump, Angry Bird, etc. You can get it at the price of 30,999.

3) Poco X5 Pro 5G: This phone has a great battery life with additional features like a fingerprint scanner on the side and an amazing display screen. All these can contribute to a fun gaming experience. It costs 22,999.

4) OnePlus 10T 5G: It also performs well with an amazing bright screen and clear display. It has a big battery keeps the user hooked on gaming for a longer time.

