MPL Makes Debut In Africa, Read

Mobile Premier League is a popular Indian online gaming platform. Witnessing the boost of games, MPL made its debut in Africa. In the article below check out the details

One of the world’s most popular and leading mobile gaming platforms MPL (Mobile Premier League), is creating history with its new venture into the African gaming market. Exploring the international footprints, Mobile Premier League launched the digital gaming app in Nigeria, which is said to be the beginning of a new era of Paid Competitive Gaming (PCG) in Africa.

The CEO and Co-founder of Mobile Premier League, Sai Srinivas, said, “Nigeria, with its vibrant gaming community, offers a fertile ground for our expansion into Africa.” Monitoring the 48 million gamers, and a massive 95% of them are attracted to mobile gaming, this new venture of MPL in Nigeria promises an innovative PCG platform.

Mobile Premier League has made a strong impact in the United States of America by joining hands with Berlin-based GameDuell. The gaming platform is committed to serving the user with an engaging and creative gaming experience that just satisfies expectations.

Mobile Premier League is Indian one of the most famous and largest eSports and mobile gaming platforms. This platform offers more than 60 games to download and play for free that, includes multiple games like puzzles, cards, arcade, action, fantasy sports, carrom, pool, rummy chess, cricket, and many others that the user enjoys.

