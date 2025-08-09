PayalGaming Confirmed For Bigg Boss 19, Becomes First Female Gamer On The Show

Payal Dhare, who is popularly known as PayalGaming, has been confirmed as one of the contestants for Bigg Boss 19. According to reports from the production team on the show, PayalGaming is set to be part of the new batch of contestants when the show airs on August 24, 2025.

PayalGaming is a very well-known name in the Indian gaming scene for a long time. PayalGaming has a following of more than 4.2 million followers on Youtube, and 3.7 million followers on Instagram. She is now one of the most well-known faces of mobile gaming content. She has an affiliation with S8UL, which is the biggest esports and content creation organisation in India, and she has been one of the main faces in the development of the esports ecosystem in India.

Only a few months earlier, Payal was in the News all over the world after she won the Mobile Streamer of the Year award at the MOBIES 2024 panel event, held in Los Angeles. She was also part of a group of a few select gaming personalities who met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the future of gaming and content creation in India while showcasing India’s make in India motto. With her presence at these types of platforms, she has represented women in gaming in a major rise.

By entering Bigg Boss 19, Payal now represents the first female gamer to ever be on the reality show. Last season, there was Arun Srikanth Mashettey, also a gaming creator, and it continues to contribute to an evolution of featuring digital personalities with celebrities. The entry signifies a greater acceptance of gaming and streaming as part of the mainstream discourse of entertainment.

Payal’s entry to Bigg Boss 19 is being viewed as a historic moment for the Indian gaming community and, obviously, for female creators. Female creators face some unique challenges to gain acceptance in the gaming space. Bigg Boss insiders say there is a good chance her own Bigg Boss journey could drive a new set of viewers who have never engaged with gaming before to look more into gaming.

As people await the new season, PayalGaming will get the attention from television audiences and the gaming community.