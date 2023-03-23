March 21, 2023: Gaming and esports company, Penta Esports has announced the second edition of its IP, Penta Challenge, featuring New State Mobile. Taking place from 27th March to 16th April, the tournament has a prize pool of INR 5,00,000 and will have 2 open qualifiers from 27th March to 2nd April and 7th to 9th April, followed by a grand finale where 8 qualified teams, 4 from each qualifier, will play alongside 8 invited teams from 14th to 16th April.

The registrations for the tournament started on 18th March and will go on till 24th March on Penta Esports’ platform. Qualifier matches will be broadcast semi finals onward, while all matches from the Finale will be broadcast. The matches will be broadcast live on Penta Esports channels on YouTube, Glance and Loco.

Said Penta Esports Head of Esports, Kiran Noojibail, “We’re very excited to bring about the second edition of the Penta Challenge with New State Mobile. With this, we want to provide players an opportunity to prove their mettle in the qualifiers and challenge professional teams for the title.”

The first edition of Penta Challenge took place in October, 2021 and featured Valorant.

Penta Esports is the esports brand of Newgen Gaming which recently received a strategic investment of $1 million from nCore Games.

About Penta Esports: Penta Esports is a content and esports brand specializing in leagues, tournaments and content. With a special focus on the grassroots esports ecosystem of India, the brand enables esports athletes with opportunities across titles and platforms.

About Newgen Gaming Pvt. Ltd.: Founded in 2021 by a team of industry veterans, Newgen Gaming aims to establish its footprint across verticals of the Indian gaming industry. The company undertakes esports operations under the brand name Penta Esports.