Riot Games and NODWIN Gaming Announce NODWIN VALORANT Challengers South Asia 2025 with a prize pool of INR 1.13 Cr

NODWIN Gaming, a leader in South Asia’s esports and gaming ecosystem, in partnership with Riot Games, creator of the global sensation VALORANT, proudly unveils the NODWIN VALORANT Challengers South Asia (VCSA) 2025. Set to run from 4th March 2025 to 14th July 2025, the latest edition of VCSA promises to elevate the region’s VALORANT scene with a revamped format, an INR 1.13 cr prize pool, and new opportunities for grassroots teams to make a mark.

Building on the success of previous editions, this year’s tournament introduces a more dynamic and competitive structure designed to keep players and fans at the edge of their seats, delivering the best of VALORANT esports action from the region.

Teams Velocity Gaming (VLT) and Aura have secured their spots in the tournament through the highly competitive VCSA Qualifiers, showcasing their skill and determination. With registrations now officially closed, all eyes turn to the next stage of the competition.

________________________________________

Tournament Structure and Key Features

1. Three-Split Format:

Spanning three action-packed splits, the tournament ensures year-round excitement for fans and players alike.

2. VCSA Qualifiers:

Before Split 1, aspiring VALORANT teams from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan, and Maldives had a chance to compete in open qualifiers, providing a gateway for new talent to make their mark and secure a spot in the main leg of the tournament.

3. Promotion and Relegation System:

Introduced after Split 1, this system will allow high-performing teams from the open circuit to enter the main stage, keeping competition fresh and inclusive.

4. A revamped point system has been implemented in the 2025 edition of the VCSA which guarantees a heightened spirit of competition amongst the teams and plays a vital role towards the tail-end of the season.

5. The points system comes into play at the end of Split 3 where the top 4 teams on the basis of accumulated points throughout the Splits will face off in the Ascension Qualifiers. The champion team from this showdown will earn the honor of representing South Asia at the VCT Ascension Pacific 2025, going head-to-head with the best teams from other Challenger tournaments in the region.

________________________________________

From the Organizers

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder & Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming:

“NODWIN VALORANT Challengers South Asia represents the pinnacle of competitive VALORANT esports in our region. With the exciting new three-split structure, promotion and relegation dynamics, and a prize pool of INR 1.13 cr, we aim to deliver an unforgettable season for players and fans alike. Together with Riot Games, we’re crafting a sustainable and adaptive roadmap for esports in South Asia. This year’s tournament will set the stage for fresh talent to shine and for fan favorites to prove their mettle, offering VALORANT fans an electrifying esports experience.”

Sukamal Pegu, Esports Lead, South Asia, Riot Games:

“The NODWIN VALORANT Challengers South Asia 2025 reflects Riot’s long-term commitment to nurturing esports in South Asia. By including open qualifiers and a dynamic tournament structure, we are creating a vibrant and inclusive competitive ecosystem. Fans can expect an electrifying season filled with intense matches, rising stars, and moments of brilliance.”

________________________________________

Why This Tournament Matters

The 2024 edition of NODWIN VALORANT Challengers South Asia was a landmark event, achieving:

● 88 Lakh total viewers across platforms.

● More than 1 Crore overall reach, showcasing the growing popularity of VALORANT esports in South Asia.

The NODWIN VALORANT Challengers South Asia (VCSA) 2025, is an integral part of Riot Games’ ‘Road to Ascension’ where the winning team will earn the opportunity to compete at VCT Ascension Pacific 2025, where they will face off against the 10 best VALORANT teams from regional Challenger Leagues across Asia-Pacific. This stage not only promises exhilarating VALORANT action but also offers a pathway to the prestigious VCT Pacific, the pinnacle of professional VALORANT esports in the region.

An Invitation to the Community

NODWIN Gaming and Riot Games invite fans, athletes, and esports enthusiasts across the region to join the action-packed journey of the NODWIN VALORANT Challengers South Asia 2025. With three adrenaline-fueled splits leading to a spot at VCT Ascension Pacific 2025, this year’s tournament is set to redefine South Asia’s VALORANT esports landscape.

Together, NODWIN Gaming and Riot Games are committed to empowering the overall esports ecosystem in South Asia, providing a platform for talent to rise, legends to thrive, and fans to unite in celebration of the spirit of esports brilliance.

The official broadcast of the thrilling VALORANT Challengers South Asia 2025 kicks off today, bringing fans high-stakes action as the region’s top teams battle for glory

Check out the thrilling broadcast of the VCSA 2025 on the following links :-

Hindi and English broadcast on NODWIN Gaming’s Official YouTube Channel

Hindi Broadcast on NODWIN Gaming’s Official Facebook Page

________________________________________