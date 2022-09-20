Rishabh Karanwal who is a popular gamer known by his streaming name Rakazone Gaming is one talented gamer. Rakazone Gaming is known for playing eSports games like PUBG, BGMI, and COD.

Real Life: Rakazone Gaming was born on 28 March 1993. His birth place is Delhi, India. The gamer has completed his graduation degree. He is a Hindu and his zodiac sign is Libra. However, he is 29 years old as of 2022. Apart from gaming, he is a fitness freak who is very strict about his workout. However, the gamer also loves tattoos and so he has one. His hobbies are playing games and watching movies.

Gaming Career: Initially when Rakazone began his gaming career he didn’t opt to get trained instead the gamer trusted his talent and kept going. Though his journey up till now has been very challenging. And so today he is a renowned gamer who has collaborated with many electronic and mobile companies. People are crazy about him and love his gameplay.

Net Worth: The YouTuber and Gamer has a massive fan following on all social media platforms. He earns through YouTube, business, and social media. His monthly income is around 3 to 5 lakhs. And his estimated net worth is 3 to 5 crores.

Others: He has a Toyota car at his home. While his favorite foods are sandwiches, pizza, and ice cream. In destination travel, he wants to go to Goa, Ladakh, and Dubai.

How much do you love Rakazone Gaming? Drop your views in the comments and follow IWMBuzz.com.