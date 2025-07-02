S8UL signs star players Jezz, Frann, and Marvel to strengthen its Call of Duty: Mobile roster

S8UL Esports, a global powerhouse in esports and gaming content, is ramping up its presence in the Call of Duty: Mobile (CODM) landscape with the addition of globally renowned players Jezmond Kalaola (Jezz), Giffran Prakasa (Frann), and Gustav Sausse (Marvel) to its roster. The organization has also brought on board Darian Abreu (ZIM) as the team’s coach and Carlo Luis Salcedo (Cali Gaming) as its new analyst.

This new lineup is part of S8UL’s broader vision to build championship-ready squads across top esports titles worldwide. Notably, S8UL is the only Indian esports organization currently competing in 12 different games, underscoring its deep commitment to excellence across multiple disciplines.

Naman Mathur aka Mortal, Co-founder, S8UL, said, “Welcoming Jezz, Frann, Marvel, ZIM, and Cali into the S8UL family is a big moment for us—not just as a team, but as a community. They bring global experience, fresh perspective, and the kind of energy we value. As we compete across 12 titles, this move reflects our larger vision—to build strong, competitive teams while staying true to who we are. I’m excited to see what we create together as one squad.”

Among the latest signings, Jezz from the USA stands out as one of the most accomplished names in the CODM community. He won the CODM World Championship in 2022, helping his team secure $700,000 (approx. INR 6 crore) in prize money. The 21-year-old has maintained a strong presence on the world stage with Top 8 finishes in the last two World Championships, along with a win at the Snapdragon Pro Series (SPS) Season 5 – North America in 2024.

Frann, hailing from Indonesia, brings a streak of dominance to the roster. He placed in the Top 8 at the 2023 CODM World Championship and has impressively won every Major Series title from Seasons 7 through 12 since 2022, showcasing remarkable consistency. Marvel, a globally respected player from France, has claimed victories at the SPS Season 5 – India and Season 6 – Europe, in addition to a Top 5 finish at the 2021 CODM World Championship – West Finals. He has qualified for and competed in every World Championship since 2021.

“Joining S8UL is a big step in my journey, and I’m excited about what we’re building here. The opportunity to team up with top players makes this roster truly special. S8UL has a clear vision and the drive to be the best, and I’m looking forward to giving everything I have to help the team succeed,” commented Jezmond Kalaola aka Jezz.

The trio now joins Indian players Samruddha Ghadge (SAMs), Samartha Ghadge (JOKOs), and Rishi Dubey (Trunks), who were signed earlier this year, forming a formidable roster.

The team will be coached by ZIM, who has extensive experience leading top-tier CODM teams, and was honoured with the International Best CODM Coach award in 2020 for his contributions to Tribe Gaming’s championship-winning roster. He will be supported by analyst Cali Gaming, whose strategic insights will be instrumental in refining the team’s gameplay as they aim to dominate the competitive landscape.

As the first and only Indian team set to represent the nation at the upcoming Esports World Cup 2025 in Riyadh, S8UL continues to lead the way for Indian esports, setting new benchmarks with every move. With its new powerhouse lineup, S8UL Esports is poised to make a significant impact on both the national as well as international CODM stage.