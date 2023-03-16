Pune, March 16, 2023: Leading international game developer SuperGaming has partnered with Techno Gamerz aka Ujjwal Chaurasia to bring him as a character in its soon to be revealed game. With over 30 million subscribers, Techno Gamerz is one of India’s biggest YouTubers. He has about 9 billion views on YouTube until now through a variety of gaming content ranging from tutorials to web series.

As the poster child for gaming in India, Ujjwal will help SuperGaming make its games better for young Indian audiences. He will feature in the company’s soon to be announced game with his appearance as a playable character as well as providing valuable insights and feedback to SuperGaming.

“With more than 70 percent of his audience being the young demographic in India, partnering with Techno Gamerz was the obvious choice,” says Roby John, co-founder and CEO of SuperGaming. “With Techno Gamerz as a playable character in our soon to be revealed game, we’re bringing a new way for fans to interact with their favourite creators and creators to build a closer connection with their fans.”

SuperGaming will also host several on-ground events based on its games, allowing fans of Techno Gamerz and other creators to meet them in person. This is an evolution of how SuperGaming has crafted its biggest hits — MaskGun and Silly Royale. Popular multiplayer shooter MaskGun has amassed over 67 million players since its launch.

This is due to a relentless focus on putting its players ﬁrst with consistent community collaborations, even leading to some of its biggest community members featuring in-game as well as celebrating India-speciﬁc events like Diwali.

Similarly, the recently released social deduction game Silly Royale has over 22 million players in no small part thanks to regular community and content creator initiatives. The company hopes to do the same for its future releases through this partnership with Techno Gamerz.

SuperGaming has more than 300 million players across its games with an audience that spans the globe. Its recent hits include MaskGun and Silly Royale. SuperGaming is also developing Indus, an upcoming Indo-Futuristic battle royale for mobile, PC, and consoles as well as several yet to be revealed titles. All of these are built on its SuperPlatform powered by Google Cloud.

“When SuperGaming approached me with the idea of featuring me in its soon to be revealed game, I was genuinely surprised with the team’s passion and expertise,” says Techno Gamerz aka Ujjwal Chaurasia. “I believe that the future of gaming is creator-driven and community-first and this is a step in building that future.The team is on the same wavelength as me and I can’t wait to tell you more in the days to come.”

“Gaming and content creation have always been two sides of the same coin and now we’re bringing the best of both worlds together through this partnership,” says Pranav Panpalia, founder, OpraahFx, the talent agency that manages Techno Gamerz. “The fact that SuperGaming chose to approach Techno Gamerz speaks volumes about how creators have evolved to be the new celebrities the gaming community follow and look up to.”

SuperGaming will reveal more details on its collaboration with Techno Gamerz in the weeks to come. You can check out this video to know more about this partnership: https://youtu.be/uPv6gHoDQLo .

About SuperGaming

SuperGaming is one of India’s leading gaming companies founded by Roby John, Sanket Nadhani, Christelle D’cruz, Sreejit J, and Navneet Waraich. Along with building popular mobile games such as MaskGun, Silly Royale, and Tower Conquest, it has invested deeply in building its own gaming engine called SuperPlatform for running hyperscale, real-time multiplayer games that include the official PAC-MAN game.

This multi-genre portfolio is indicative of the versatility and depth in game development that the 5 member founding team brings to the table. SuperGaming has 150 employees and is based in Pune and Singapore. For more information visit https://www.supergaming.com/.