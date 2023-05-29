Tekken 8 Trailer Leak: Bryan Fury's Reveal By User Bandai Namco

Today one of the most played game Tekken 8 character Bryan Fury revealed that the gameplay trailer was leaked on Twitter by a user named Bandai Namco. The post was shared on Bandai Namco’s Twitter profile in Europe, and later it was deleted, but only after it was scalped and shared on the internet. Though it was not much, it has created an impact that grabbed Tekken 8 producer Katsuhiro Harada’s attention.

While Bryan Fury was expected to disclose today during the closing time of the Combo Break 2023 tournament, in the recent week, the small details have been pulled from the project, from leaked initial scenes to Tekken 8 cross-platform that fans enjoyed for years.

While the two-minute trailer on the YouTube channel shows Bryan Fury in a majestic round, in the later tweet, producer Katsuhiro Harada explained that he had already warned the team years ago not to post on a timer.

While the release of Tekken 8 has not been confirmed yet, it’s expected to launch around 2023 end of 2024 starting. And if these leaks continue, there will be more and more content from the project even before its release. At the same time, fans are waiting for the new season. It is enjoyed by millions of gamers all over the globe.

