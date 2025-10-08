Vote Now: Streamer Of The Year (Female) — Shakshi ‘Sharkshe’ Shetty, Payal ‘Payal Gaming’ Dhare, Kaashvi ‘Kaash Plays’ Hiranandani, Mahek ‘Mizo Plays’ Syed, Ankita ‘Ankkita C’, Monika ‘Sherlock Gaming’ Jeph

IWMBuzz is all set for Dentsu-IWMBuzz India Gaming Awards Season 4 to celebrate and felicitate the ever-growing gaming community. Today, we bring you the list of nominees for Streamer Of The Year (Female). Check it out below!

1) Shakshi ‘Sharkshe’ Shetty: Vote Now Shakshi is a well-known female gamer in the gaming community. Leaving behind her corporate job, Shakshi carved her niche in the gaming world with her passion for games. On her live streams, the gamer often plays with well-known gaming creators like ScoutOp, Mili, and others.

2) Payal ‘Payal Gaming’ Dhare: Vote Now Payal needs no introduction. She is the queen of hearts when it comes to gaming. She is a popular gamer, content creator, and influencer. She is known for her gaming skills in BGMI. She enjoys a massive fandom from YouTube to Instagram.

3) Kaashvi ‘Kaash Plays’ Hiranandani: Vote Now Kaashvi is among the most loved female gamers in India. Whether it’s her gaming skills or her fashion, she always wins hearts. With her father’s guidance, the gamer stepped into this field, and now she is one of the celebrated gamers. She is known for her gameplay in BGMI, which is formerly known as PUBG Mobile.

4) Mahek ‘Mizo Plays’ Syed: Vote Now Mahek is undoubtedly one of the most popular female gamers in the country. She garnered attention through live streams and is recognized for her expertise in PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile games.

5) Ankita ‘Ankkita C’: Vote Now Ankita’s full name is Ankita Chauhan. She is also among the top female gamers of India. The female gamer is a content creator and is known for her gaming live streams. She is a pro in playing games like Valorant and Apex Legends.

6) Monika ‘Sherlock Gaming’ Jeph: Vote Now Monika is among the first female gamers who broke the stereotype of girls gaming in India. She is a professional player of BGMI and is recognized for her exceptional skills. Monika enjoys a huge fandom on her social media platforms, and her personal life updates keep her fans engaged.

Voting ends soon. For details, log on to https://www.indiagamingaward.com/