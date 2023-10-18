Winning Moments - India Gaming Awards Season 2

IWMBuzz media is proud to showcase the best winning moments across popular, jury categories and editorial categories at India Gaming Awards Season 2, powered by Jack & Jones exclusively on Loco. The second edition of the India Gaming Awards was a roaring success with fans voting in droves for their favourite stars and eminent jury members meticulously judging nominations across categories.

India Gaming Awards, an initiative by IWMBuzz Live, aims to recognize and celebrate outstanding talent within the gaming community. By joining forces with Loco, a platform known for its unwavering support for gaming talent, the event is poised to reach epic proportions. This event is designed to unite gamers, content creators, industry leaders, and gaming enthusiasts, providing them with an occasion to collectively celebrate their passion for esports and gaming.

Some of the biggest winners at the event were Payal ‘Payal Gaming’ Dhare, Mahek ‘Mizo’ Syed, Kaashvi ‘Kaash Plays’ Hiranandani, Bright Fox, Jonathan ‘Jonathan Gaming’ Amaral, Raj ‘Snax’ Varma, Siddhant ‘Shreeman Legend’ Praveen Joshi, Animesh ‘8bit Thug’ Agarwal, Ocean Sharma and Naman ‘Mortal’ Sandeep Mathur. Let’s check out the winning moments from the gala night of India Gaming Awards Season 2.